If you’re like a lot of folks, you’re madder than a baptized cat -- full immersion version -- with President Joe Biden over one thing or another.
Not to get into a rant here, but take your pick -- the economy, being paid not to work, the botched Afghanistan pullout, the immigration mess at the Mexican border, the closed pipeline, gasoline costs up 50 percent in a year. The list is longer than a roll of toilet paper.
Many of us hope Joe will be a one-term president.
But instead of being president for four years, what if he could have been president for just 24 hours?
Surely in one day, he wouldn’t have been able to bollix things up as badly as he has. Of course, considering who’s next in line of succession behind Biden, lots of folks would wish the 24-hour limitation on them, too,
Supposedly, America has already had one president whose administration lasted only 24 hours.
And no, he wasn’t in office long enough to mess things, and didn’t let the office go to his head.
You likely won’t hear about it in Government or Civics or POD (Problems of Democracy) classes.
But yes, there once was a President For A Day, at least according to the supposed President For A Day himself.
I know -- sort of sounds like a game show, doesn’t it?
Do a little historical digging, and you’ll come across a fellow named David Rice Atchison. In 1849, he and his friends believed the Missouri Democrat Senator became the 12th President of the United States.
Scholars, historians and biographers disagree, however.
His abbreviated alleged presidency was sandwiched in between the administrations of Presidents James Knox Polk and General Zachary Taylor.
Polk finished one term, and, satisfied with what he’d done, said he wouldn’t seek a second.
That set up the election of 1848, featuring Whig candidate Taylor, and Democrat Lewis Cass.
The Whigs were a loose coalition of diverse political interests—Anti-Masons, National Republicans, disillusioned Democrats—united by a shared hatred of President Andrew Jackson. To the Whigs, Jackson was “King Andrew the First,” a despot who usurped power from Congress to serve his own populist ideals.
Taylor won easily, and prepared to take office in March, 1849.
There was just one problem: Inauguration Day, March 4, fell on a Sunday, and President-elect Taylor was very religious.
The strict Episcopalian general refused to conduct any business on Sunday, including being sworn in as president.
At noon, Sunday, March 4, Polk and Vice President George Dallas ended their terms without their replacements having taken the oath of office.
There could have been what we Southern folks call a real “mess ” -- America without a President.
Fortunately, the Constitutional provision allowed the President Pro Tempore of the Senate -- who was Atchison -- to be elevated to the presidency in the absence of president or vice president.
Hence, Atchison became president, or Acting President, on noon Sunday, March 4, 1849, say his friends.
No he didn’t, say many biographers, historians and scholars.
They contend Atchison's Senate term had ended at noon Sunday. When the Senate of the new Congress convened on noon, Monday, March 5 to allow new senators and the new vice president to take the oath of office, the Secretary of the Senate called members to order, as the Senate had no President Pro Tempore.
An incoming president must take the oath of office before any official acts, but the prevailing view is that presidential succession does not depend on the oath. Even if an oath was necessary, Atchison never took it, so he was no more the president than Taylor, so the argument goes.
Whether he was President For A Day, all agree on noon, Monday, March 5, Gen. Taylor took the oath of office, ending Atchison’s 24 hour alleged administration.
All also agree that Atchison didn’t do much during his one day as alleged president, and didn’t object when his 24 hour administration ended.
Atchison was never actually sworn in as president, never signed any legislation, and never lived in the White House.
Atchison himself did not take the President For a Day idea seriously, historians say. He wrote in 1880 that “I never for a moment acted as President of the U.S,” but he did have some fun with it.
He later joked that because of the long nights in session the previous days, he might have slept through his “term” except that his friends woke him to congratulate him and seek patronage jobs for their friends.
Maybe Atchison didn’t let the President For A Day idea go to his head, but he was apparently proud of it.
Atchison died on Jan. 26, 1886, at his home in Missouri at the age of 78. He was buried at Greenlawn Cemetery in Plattsburg, Mo.
His grave marker reads "President of the United States for One Day.”
Many folks think it’s a shame Joe Biden will never sleep forever under a similar headstone…