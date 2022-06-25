OKOLONA – The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors are once again feeling the effects of the rising prices, this time on their proposed state aid road projects.

County Engineer Kyle Strong spoke to the board about the problems recently.

“State aid project, reseal job, I don’t know if you all are aware of the price increases on everything, but it is looking like we’re going to be short again on being able to fund that,” he said.

The county has approximately $1.8 million set aside for state aid road projects, however, he said that their estimates was well over that.

“You have about $1.8 million in state aid funds and our estimates are not within $1.8 million.”

This is leading them to explore alternative measures as well.

One such option, that they feel will be substantially cheaper, is reclaiming the road.

This is not new to the county, but it is a different procedure.

This would cut out the need for asphalt and base repair, which are the two most costly items in the projects.

“So, a lot of it is obviously your asphalt and base repair, so we’re exploring just reclaiming the roads, ripping them up, laying them back down and resealing them.”

District 3 Supervisor Russell Brooks raised concerns about soil cement being under some of the roads, which would make it nearly impossible to grind those roads up.

Strong said that they would look into it and see which roads, if any, had it, and go from there.

However, nothing is certain as they have not been able to get quotes on anything to verify that one way is cheaper than the other.

“As far as an estimate, we can’t even estimate anything these days with the way bid prices are coming in, they are all over the place.”

