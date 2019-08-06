HOUSTON – The Primary election to decide Chickasaw County offices as well as State offices was held on Tuesday, August 6.
The County positions being filled were, Sheriff, Chancery Clerk, Circuit Clerk, Tax Assessor/Collector, Coroner, County Attorney, Justice Court Judges for Posts 1 and 2, Constables for Posts 1 and 2 and Supervisors for Districts 1 through 5.
The State positions that were being filled were Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, State Treasurer, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce, Commissioner of Insurance, Public Service Commissioner, Transportation Commissioner, District 3 Attorney, State Senate for District 8 and State House of Representatives for District 22.
Because of our printing schedule, we will not be able to publish the results in our paper until next week, Aug. 14. The results can also be found online at www.djournal.com/chickasaw/.
The Primary runoff election will be on Aug. 27 and the General election will be held on Nov. 5.