Well, let me preface this by saying that I know I am a news reporter, however, in my particular position, I am usually responsible for covering at least one ball game a week, so I think this can definitely fall within my wheelhouse.
***
When I first started covering ball games, almost two years ago, I wasn't sure what I was getting myself into. I had never covered a ball game before, and not only was I not sure how I would even approach the writing of the game, but I was not sure of how I would like it either.
I am not a sports person … at all. Most of you could probably tell it by looking at me. I don't enjoy watching them on TV, I do enjoy watching the occasional football game at Mississippi State, but I more enjoy the family aspect of that, as I attend with mine.
So, going into my first high school game, I figured I would share the same sentiments. I would go and cover the game and take a few pictures. I would talk to the coach and then go home and write up a story. What I did not expect was what ultimately happened.
I fell in love with high school athletics.
Let me explain why.
While covering a game, I stand on the sidelines, as close to the action as I can venture without being counted as a player myself.
This vantage point introduced me to a whole new angle of the game, the individual.
Each one of these players played like it was their life on the line. They left it all on the field, court, whatever the sport may be.
They were not playing for fame or money, they were simply playing for the love of the game.
Everyone had a stern look on their face and tensed muscles ready for the next play, not looking back at the previous.
I still don't enjoy pro sports on TV, it just doesn't appeal to me, but give me a high school game, moreover a home game with a home crowd, and I am content.
***
P.S. a note to all of the athletes that I cover, you probably don't know me, but I enjoy watching all of you play the sports you are passionate about. I know you will go on to do great things and I wish you all the luck in the world. Keep your heads up, keep at it and you'll get there. Good game!