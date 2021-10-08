Qualifying complete for Ward 1 special election By Robert Scott Chickasaw Journal Oct 8, 2021 7 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HOUSTON – The qualifying period for Ward 1 Alderman ended on Tuesday, Oct. 5, and two candidates qualified.The two candidates are John Fred Lancaster and Kieth Jernigan.Both candidates qualified as independent, meaning that they had to get a required number of signatures from qualified voters in Ward 1 to qualify.With qualifying over, that leaves only tow weeks for them to campaign before the election, which will be held on Monday, Oct. 25.The election will be held at the Civic Center at Joe Brigance Park from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.The special election is the result of the seat being vacated by former Ward 1 Alderlady Kellie Atkinson last month.Atkinson, who was in her second term, tendered her resignation at the beginning of September, before the monthly meeting.The Board of Aldermen met shortly thereafter to set the election, and agreed upon Oct. 25 as the date so as not to run the risk of leaving something out in the haste of trying to have it earlier.Oct. 25 was the last day that they could have the election, but it best fit the time frame with which they had to work. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Election Alderman Candidate Ward Politics Resignation Period Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 84° Sunny Houston, MS (38851) Today Mostly clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight Mostly clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Updated: October 8, 2021 @ 4:41 pm Full Forecast Latest Posts Chickasaw Journal Qualifying complete for Ward 1 special election 7 min ago Chickasaw Journal Safe area in Houston an excellent idea to cut down on fraud Oct 7, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Houlka Cornbread Festival set for Saturday Oct 6, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 3-9 Oct 5, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Houston observes 21st annual Life Chain Oct 4, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Toppers take homecoming victory over South Pontotoc Oct 3, 2021 Latest e-Edition Chickasaw Journal Chickasaw Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Chickasaw Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage lists