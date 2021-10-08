HOUSTON – The qualifying period for Ward 1 Alderman ended on Tuesday, Oct. 5, and two candidates qualified.

The two candidates are John Fred Lancaster and Kieth Jernigan.

Both candidates qualified as independent, meaning that they had to get a required number of signatures from qualified voters in Ward 1 to qualify.

With qualifying over, that leaves only tow weeks for them to campaign before the election, which will be held on Monday, Oct. 25.

The election will be held at the Civic Center at Joe Brigance Park from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

The special election is the result of the seat being vacated by former Ward 1 Alderlady Kellie Atkinson last month.

Atkinson, who was in her second term, tendered her resignation at the beginning of September, before the monthly meeting.

The Board of Aldermen met shortly thereafter to set the election, and agreed upon Oct. 25 as the date so as not to run the risk of leaving something out in the haste of trying to have it earlier.

Oct. 25 was the last day that they could have the election, but it best fit the time frame with which they had to work.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus