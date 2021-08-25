The deadline for qualifying for the positions of Coroner, Election Commissioner-Supervisor District 2 and Election Commissioner-Supervisor District 5 is Sep. 3, 2021, at 5:00 p.m.

Anyone planning to run for the positions of:

Coroner, Election Commissioner-Supervisor District 2 or Election Commissioner-Supervisor District 5 can pick up qualifying papers at the Circuit Clerk’s office in Houston or Okolona.

The qualifying fee for all positions is $100.00.

All candidates will be running as Independent Candidates, so therefore please do not hesitate to come in and pick up the petitions to collect the needed signatures to qualify.

Please feel free to contact the Circuit Clerk’s office at (662)456-2331or (662)447-2838 if you have any questions.

