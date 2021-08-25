Qualifying dates for county and county district positions approaching Special to the Chickasaw Journal Aug 25, 2021 45 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The deadline for qualifying for the positions of Coroner, Election Commissioner-Supervisor District 2 and Election Commissioner-Supervisor District 5 is Sep. 3, 2021, at 5:00 p.m.Anyone planning to run for the positions of:Coroner, Election Commissioner-Supervisor District 2 or Election Commissioner-Supervisor District 5 can pick up qualifying papers at the Circuit Clerk’s office in Houston or Okolona.The qualifying fee for all positions is $100.00.All candidates will be running as Independent Candidates, so therefore please do not hesitate to come in and pick up the petitions to collect the needed signatures to qualify.Please feel free to contact the Circuit Clerk’s office at (662)456-2331or (662)447-2838 if you have any questions. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 73° Fair Houston, MS (38851) Today Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 95F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Updated: August 25, 2021 @ 5:38 am Full Forecast Latest Posts Chickasaw Journal Dallas named Warden at Regional Jail 45 min ago Chickasaw Journal Qualifying dates for county and county district positions approaching 45 min ago Chickasaw Journal Houston Schools move to virtual learning for remainder of week 19 hrs ago Chickasaw Journal Supervisors, Houlka looking to work together on basketball court Aug 24, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Houston shakes the rust, downs the Wolverines in Friday night Jamboree Aug 21, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Hilltoppers seeking opponents for first two weeks of season Aug 21, 2021 Latest e-Edition Chickasaw Journal Chickasaw Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Chickasaw Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage lists