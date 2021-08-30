The deadline for qualifying for the positions of Coroner, Election Commissioner for Supervisor District 2 and Election Commissioner for Supervisor District 5 is Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.
Anyone planning to run for the positions of:
Coroner, Election Commissioner for Supervisor District 2 or Election Commissioner for Supervisor District 5 can pick up qualifying papers at the Circuit Clerk's office in Houston or Okolona.
The qualifying fee for all positions is $100.00. All candidates will be running as Independent Candidates, so therefore please do not hesitate to come in and pick up the petitions to collect the needed signatures to qualify. Please feel free to contact the Circuit Clerk's office at (662)456-2331or (662)447-2838 if you have any questions.
Absentee Ballot Applications
Absentee Ballot Applications will be available in the Circuit Clerk's Office for the Nov. 2, 2021 Special Election beginning Sep. 3, 2021.
If you have a temporary or permanent physical disability that will prevent you from going to the polls to vote and wish to have the ballot mailed to you, please call the Circuit Clerk's Office at 456-2331 (Houston) or 447-2838 (Okolona).
We are required by law to send the absentee ballot application to the voter first; and when we receive the application back, we will mail your absentee ballot once the absentee ballots are available.
Absentee Ballots will be available on Sep. 20, 2021. This is the earliest day to vote by an Absentee Ballot in the Circuit Clerk's office. Please do not delay, make your request quickly so that your ballot will reach us by the deadline. Make your vote count!