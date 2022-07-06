HOULKA — The Houlka Volunteer Fire Department is holding several raffles to raise money to help buy a new fire engine to help maintain the department’s Class 7 rating, town officials said this week.
Keeping that rating is a dollars and cents issue to area residents; if the rating rises, so could the cost of fire insurance in the area the department serves, fire officials said this week.
The department’s Class 7 rating determines what residences and businesses in the department’s area of operation pay for fire insurance.
If a new truck is not obtained, the department’s rating would likely rise to a 9. That means the cost of fire insurance would likely more than double, according to Chickasaw County Fire Coordinator Jonathan Blankenship.
To help raise money for the truck, the department is raffling off several long guns.
A separate raffle offers the chance to win a new ATV.
The four rifles and a shotgun being raffled off are on display at Hometown Supply in Houlka. Fire department members bought the firearms for the raffle.
The firearms will be raffled off at a date to be announced in November, Mayor David Huffman and Houlka Fire Chief Derek Earp said this week.
Gun raffle tickets are available for $20 each or 10 for $100.
The ATV is expected to be raffled off sometime after the first of the year, the mayor said.
The 2022 Honda Rancher 420 4x4 is also on display at Hometown Supply.
The ATV tickets are available at $20 each or six for $100.
To buy tickets for either raffle, see any fire department member or call 662-446-6987 or 910-330-1211, for more information.
The town is also working with county supervisors to acquire some funding for the fire engine, which is expected to cost about $330,000, Blankenship said.
A small portion of the funding for the truck will likely come through the Rural Fire Truck Acquisition Assistance Program.
Supervisors recently transferred an RFTAAP round, worth $90,000, to the Town of Houlka to help pay for the vehicle.
That means the town would have to raise about $240,000 for the truck.
Actually, according to RFTAAP guidelines, “I want it understood that the town must raise the truck’s entire $330,000 purchase price before we see the $90,000,” Mayor Huffman said this week.
At this point, the mayor said it’s unclear where the rest of the truck’s purchase price will come from.
Plans are to aggressively seek any available state or federal funds, hold an auction and more raffles, and seek donations from area residents and business owners, he said.
The fire coordinator said this week the deadline to have the pumper truck ordered “is in the neighborhood of October,” and it will likely be that time before it’s ordered.
Once ordered, it may be up to one and a half years before it’s received.
“Also, due to new standards that have recently gone in to effect, the price of fire trucks has increased.
“Fire trucks and fire equipment are very much affected by inflation and costs continue to rise rapidly.
“Ordering the truck sooner than later will also save money,” Blankenship said.
The department is required to have the new truck mainly due to the age of the 1995 truck.
“It has surpassed its ratability age. As a result, due to its age it is given no credit toward the department’s rating,” the fire coordinator said.
Once the new truck is received, and the old truck replaced, the old truck’s fate is uncertain.
“We’re really not sure what could become of the 1995 truck, which was bought by Chickasaw County. The department can keep it if they want,” the fire coordinator said.