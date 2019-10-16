Rain is great. It helps us grow food on the farms that allow everyone to eat. It also keeps creeks and rivers flowing so that anyone wanting to can fish, swim, or take a boat out. Rain is loved by some and hated by others. I personally like the rain. It almost forces me to stay inside and gives me a relaxing view to do my work to. Not to mention when going to sleep it creates the most peaceful soundscape.
However, rain during a football game is literally awful.
There is no peacefulness with rain at a football game. In fact rain creates a sense of chaos. The players don’t know how to play in it, and the coaches can’t coach for it during the week. The ball is always wet and cleats slip all around. I hate rain at a football game. As a journalist rain actually makes it the worst.
When covering a game you have to get to the game. In the rain that makes it both a dangerous and boring drive. Then once you get there it becomes miserable almost instantly. If you have a camera bag then you have to make sure that it is covered in a poncho or in a water proof bag. Then you either have to write notes on your phone or figure out to a way to get water proof paper. Then the absolute worst part is that mud.
There has to be a law in Mississippi that requires all high schools to take a huge dump truck full of dirt and dump it where everyone needs to walk. Now this isn’t just normal mud, it is Mississippi red clay half the time. That means it’s more slick than normal and it sticks to everything.
So I am thankful for the rain, just as long as it stays away during Friday night games.