HOUSTON --The remains of a tropical storm which hit Chickasaw and elsewhere in Northeast Mississippi Friday and Saturday brought widespread power outages and felled countless trees and limbs, but brought no reports of deaths or injuries, Chickasaw emergency service officials said late Sunday afternoon.
About 1,300 people remained without power as crews worked to restore service late Sunday afternoon, more than 24 hours after the storm, Emergency Management Agency Director Linda Griffin said.
“That’s the longest some people have been without power following a storm for several years. The length of the outage makes it different from other storms we’ve had. The situation has improved a lot, though. Yesterday the number of homes without power was in the thousands,” she said.
Efforts to reach Natchez Trace EPA officials for an update Monday morning weren’t successful.
Firefighters from all eight Chickasaw departments worked with city and county workers to clear roads of brush, limbs, trees and other debris Saturday, Chickasaw Fire Coordinator Jonathan Blankenship -- who is also chief of the Houston Fire Department -- said Sunday afternoon.
“There were a large number of trees down, and fallen trees and limbs took down some poles and power lines, triggering the power outages,” he said.
He said the clearance work was completed Saturday.
EMA Director Griffin said the stage was set for trouble after the remnants of Tropical Storm Olga came through Louisiana, then came through Mississippi and Alabama. As it passed through Chickasaw County, rain soaked the ground Friday, and high winds hit the area Saturday.
As a result, there were countless reports of structures and vehicles damaged or destroyed by falling trees.
Damage was widespread throughout the county, but no one area seemed harder hit than others, she said,
“All the county’s municipalities reported damage. There were trees down on the Natchez Trace Parkway. A bathhouse was damaged at Davis Lake. Fallen trees in the campground areas there briefly trapped some campers, but the road was quickly reopened,” she said.
There were no reports of businesses being closed due to the storm.
There were no requests to open any of the county’s emergency shelters, the EMA Director said.