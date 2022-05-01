VARDAMAN – The Vardaman Rams Baseball Team, fresh off of a bye week, took to their home field for the first game of the second round of the 1A playoffs.
They faced off against the Ingomar Falcons and fought their way to a 5-4 victory.
The game was tied, 1-1, after one inning.
Chipper Moore was on the mound for the Rams.
He struggled early but found his rhythm and was able to take control of the game towards the middle.
The Falcons pulled ahead 2-1 in the top of the second, the Rams were unable to respond in the bottom of the inning.
They tacked on an additional run in the top of the third, however, this time the Rams would answer.
The bottom of the third was the turning point for the Rams.
It began with a walk issued to Zane Ragon, who also had multiple stolen bases on the night.
Andrew Easley was also subsequently walked, and then both of them were brought home on an RBI double from Moore, tying the game at three.
They managed to tack on another run on a bases-loaded bawk that brought home Moore.
The top of the fourth saw the Falcons score another run, however, once again tying the game.
The Rams were also silent in the bottom half of the inning.
The momentum seemed to shift in the top of the fifth when Moore recorded a three up, three down inning.
In the bottom of the fifth, Ethan Parker was issued a walk and subsequently stole second and third, and scored on an error, making it 5-4.
Mason Massey was also issued a walk, however, he was left stranded at the end of the inning.
Moore was high in the pitch count by the time the final inning rolled around, but he was still able to sink the first two batters before he was taken off the mound due to the pitch count, and Easley took the mound to get the final out and secure the win.
The final out came on a flyball caught by Bentley Hamilton.
“We didn’t play as well as we have been playing,” said head coach Josh Warren. “I don’t know if it was that week and a half off, having that first round bye, but my guys never gave up and they found a way to get it done, and that’s all you can ask for.”
He also commented on Moore’s performance on the mound.
“I’m proud Chipper never gave up on his stuff. He struggled early, gave up one in the first, one in the second, one in the third, and that tended to be the thing they were going to do, but he never gave up, he trusted himself. He competed well and gave us a chance to win. He almost went the distance, pulled him out because of the pitch count, and Andrew comes in and gets a big out right there and wins us the game.”
They faced off against the Falcons on the road on Friday for game two. They won this game by a score of 13-10, securing their spot in the next round, where they will face off against the winner of the Wheeler/West Union series.