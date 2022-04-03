A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Ethan Parker sends the ball flying.
Nehemiah Flemmings takes a swing.
Managing Editor
VARDAMAN – The Vardaman Rams defeated the Houlka Wildcats 15-0 in three innings last week when they faced off on their home turf.
The Rams opened the game with pitcher Chipper Moore throwing a three up, three down inning against the top of the Wildcats' lineup.
The Rams' momentum picked up in the bottom of the first with a double by Andrew Easley to get the first base hit of the game.
Moore walked, and Easley was brought home on an RBI by Ethan Parker.
Tucker Graham grounded out, but he brought Moore across the plate, making it 2-0.
Bentley Hamilton brought home Parker and Josh Jenkins walked, however, Hamilton and Jenkins were stranded and the inning ended 3-0.
The top of the second was another three and out for the Wildcats, with Peyton Day, Jerome Staton and Carter Barkley all striking out.
The Rams continued tacking runs on in the bottom of the second.
Brady White was walked to begin the inning, followed by a single from Zane Ragon.
Easley laid down a bunt that scored a run, and Moore also had an RBI.
Parker walked and Graham had an RBI.
Hamilton reached base on a bases loaded walk, and Jenkins hit an RBI.
The lineup cycled through this inning, and the Wildcats were finally able to get out of the inning on a groundout by Parker, however, the score was 14-0.
The Wildcats had Nehemiah Flemmings on the mound, however, his outing was not as bad as the score would seem to indicate. Much of the problems came on defensive errors behind him.
The top of the third saw the first base runner for the Wildcats, Andre Turner, who was walked following double strikeouts by Flemmings and Gavin Burt.
However, he was left stranded when Ryder Wilson struck out to end the inning.
The Rams tacked on another run in the bottom of the third to bring it to 15-0 and end the game.
robert.scott@djournal.com
Robert is managing editor of the Chickasaw Journal.
Updated: April 3, 2022 @ 5:06 am
