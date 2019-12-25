VARDAMAN – The Vardaman Rams lost to the Hamilton lions this past Thursday. With a final score of 76-44 the Rams have some work to do if they want to revive this season.
The offense on this Rams team was fast before the half, but then was clearly gassed afterward. Rebounds were missed and shots were well off their target after a competitive first half.
By the score, one might think that Hamilton was just a dominating force, but that is far from the truth. Hamilton made multiple passes that were way off target. The Lions defense was never good in the paint, both by commiting odd fouls or making the lane wide open.
Hamilton came away with this game only because they still had legs after the half. All Vardaman has to do is try not to get gassed and they have a shot to revitalize their season.