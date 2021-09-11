EAST WEBSTER -- On Thursday, the Vardaman defense gave up some big plays and had no answer for East Webster’s defense in a season-opening 33-0 road loss to the Wolverines. Inexperience and lack of playing time didn’t help.
“All we’d had to play with was two scrimmages, with our first two games canceled, to come out and play East Webster for your first game, that defense is one of the better we’ll face all year,” Rams coach Brennan Pugh said. “It was a tough task, but I was proud of our guys' effort, their physicallity, I think we matched their physicality. And we made a lot of mistakes, got a lot of things to work on, the first game of the year, you’ve always got things to work on after the first game.”
The Wolverines’ Kaleb Warnock threw two touchdowns, and Luke Mckee added a 65-yard scamper to lead East Webster. That was just one of many big plays given up by the Rams.
We got to go back and watch the film, see what happened,“ Pugh said. “Who was the one giving it up, make some adjustments. Obviously, you’ve got to limit those.”
“Went up against a good team, thought our guys played hard. They were physical, made a lot of mistakes, got a lot of things to correct. We’ll try to do that and move forward.”
The highlight of the game for the Rams was an interception that was hauled in by Jadarious Shaw.
After the first two games were canceled due to COVID-19 outbreaks among their opponents, several young Rams the field for the first time.
“Several young guys played and guys who are very inexperienced. Last night was the first game for several of our players, particularly on our o-line and quarterback. There are some things to fix and go from there."