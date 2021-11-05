Rams fall in season closer By Robert Scott Chickasaw Journal Nov 5, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Evan Edmondson breaks through for a touchdown. By Robert Scott I Chickasaw Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VARDAMAN – The Vardaman Rams took to their home field for the final time this season to square off against the West Lowndes Panthers.While the Rams had a bit of momentum early, the wind was taken out of their sails in the 56-6 loss.The opening drive saw the Rams not getting much in the way of yardage, and ended in a punt.Following that, the Panthers scored on their first drive, but missed the two point try, making it 6-0 early in the game.However, it seemed that this lit a fire in the Rams, as they scored on the next drive.The drive began with a huge reception from Quarterback Chipper Drake Moore to Andrew Easley, which set them up with first and goal.After a few tries, Evan Edmondson was able to break the plane and put six on the board, and the kick was no good. However, these were the only points that they would get in the game.That said, their defense did make several key stops, however, they were not enough to keep the Panthers out of the end zone.The Panthers had the Rams beat in size, and as such, they failed to wrap up when tackling, allowing for several extra yards.Another aspect was the ferocity with which West Lowndes attacked the line, breaking through or finding holes that allowed them to get big runs.Bentley Hamilton did pick up an interception for the Rams, however, it was on a two point conversion, so there was no opportunity to score and the play was blown dead.The Rams were a relatively young team this year, and they hope to use the experience garnered to become contenders next season. They ended the season 3-7. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vardaman Rams Sport American Football Drake Drive Bentley Hamilton Panther Opportunity Interception Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 53° Mostly Cloudy Houston, MS (38851) Today A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Updated: November 5, 2021 @ 5:03 pm Full Forecast Latest Posts Chickasaw Journal Rams fall in season closer 1 hr ago Chickasaw Journal This newspaper serve as Chickasaw’s Town Hall 12 hrs ago Chickasaw Journal Coroner race headed to runoff 23 hrs ago Chickasaw Journal NT Spark connected first customer 23 hrs ago Chickasaw Journal Many years ago, two town products met for the first, and last, time Nov 4, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Webster Urgent Care Clinic opening its doors in Houston Nov 1, 2021 Latest e-Edition Chickasaw Journal Chickasaw Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Chickasaw Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage lists