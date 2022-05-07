VARDAMAN – The Vardaman Rams Baseball Team had an outstanding season, scoring their first divisional championship since 1996, however, that season came to an end on Saturday as they fell in the third round of the playoffs to West Union.
The Rams faced off against the Eagles on the road on Friday, but they were shutout 6-0, Saturday, however, they fought their way back, although they ultimately fell just short at 7-6.
The first game saw the Rams hit-less and they only had a hand full of base runners with Andrew Easley, Chipper Moore and Zane Ragon being issued a walk apiece and Josh Jenkins and Chandler Easley being hit by a pitch each.
On Saturday, however, they stayed in the game.
They trailed 2-1 going into the bottom of the second inning, however, they tied it.
The top of the third inning is when things began to slip away. The Eagles put four on the board, bringing the score to 6-2.
The Rams would fire back in the bottom of the inning, putting up two of their own, making it 6-4.
The Eagles would put one more up in the top of the fourth, and the Rams would attempt a rally in the bottom of the fifth, however, they were only able to put up two runs.
This would seal the series.
The season was, as mentioned, a good one though.
They ended it with a record of 19-7 as well as the aforementioned divisional championship.
With only two seniors leaving, the returning team will no doubt have valuable experience under their belts for next season.