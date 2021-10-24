VARDAMAN -- Down six with less than a minute remaining, Chipper Drake Moore’s pass to Evan Edmondson fell about 10 yards short of the end zone in Vardaman’s 19-13 loss to Hamilton on Friday at Carter Field.
The Rams forced four turnovers, but were not able to convert three of them into points.
“We didn’t do what we needed to do. I’m very disappointed,” Rams coach Brennan Pugh said after the game.
The Lions sprinted out to a quick 12-0 lead, scoring on a TD pass, recovering a fumble and an Evan Pounders touchdown pass to Jacqouri Miller. A stout Hamilton defense kept the Rams at bay.
Za Pratt got Vardaman on the board with an 18-yard touchdown run that saw him drag several would-be tacklers into the end zone to cut the score to 12-7. The Rams then forced a fumble but were unable to come away with any points.
The Rams stopped two Lions’ drives late in the first half with interceptions, first from Chipper Drake Moore and then from Jacobi Echols deep in their territory to send the game to halftime.
After Hamilton kicked an onside kick to start the second half, it scored on a tipped pass into the end zone to make the score 19-7. Vardaman answered, methodically driving down the field and scoring on a Logan Jenkins 5-yard run. The extra point was blocked, keeping the score at 19-13.
Hamilton took over but the Vardaman defense came up big again, forcing a punt with less than three minutes remaining. The Rams got to the red zone and appeared to get to goalline, but a costly holding penalty and a Hamilton sack of Moore set up a fourth-and-25 from the 26-yard-line. Moore’s pass to Edmondson was not enough for a first down, giving the ball back to the Lions with less than a minute remaining.
Hamilton then went into victory formation to end the game.
Baylas Hamilton forced a fumble for Vardaman.
Vardaman (3-4, 1-3 1A Region 3) visits Ethel on Friday.