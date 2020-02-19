HAMILTON • The Vardaman Rams have had a difficult season, going winless until the first round of divisional play.
Round 1
The first round saw the Rams taking on the Hamilton Lions. The Rams were able to muster together the will to win the game by a score of 59-48. Their good fortune was not to last, however, as they advanced to the second round.
Round 2
The second round saw the now 1-22 Rams taking on the now 20-7 Coffeeville Pirates. The game was obviously not in the Rams’ favor, as they would go on to lose by a score of 89-30.
Facing many struggles this season, the Rams team will surely regroup this off season and come back stronger and ready to bounce back next season.
However, their season is not over yet. They secured a position in the playoffs, and will travel to Ingomar on Tuesday, Feb. 18.