FRENCH CAMP -- The Vardaman Rams matched up against the French Camp Academy Panthers on Thursday.
The Rams had a few good moments in this game, and they were able to get their guys on bases all afternoon, but unfortunately, they were unable to contain French Camp in a 7-1 loss.
The Rams only run of the game came in the sixth inning after Baylen Hill got a base hit and Hunter Horn came in from third base.
Coach Joshua Warren was able to reflect on some of the bright spots in his team’s performance after the game.
“We had some good, deep, long at bats at the plate. Their pitcher really mixed it up well with his curve ball and fast ball counts, and we did a good job at recognizing it and being able to put balls in play that would usually be strike outs,” Coach Warren said. “We also had our young guys out their making routine plays, so that makes me feel good about us defensively.”
Coach Warren is looking forward to their next game and has the utmost confidence in their pitcher Dylan Huffman.
“He used this opportunity well to fine tune some things, and we look to him to go get us a win in game one and we will see if we can take care of Falkner at home.”
The Rams are now 6-12 this season, but they remain second in their division with a 6-2 record.