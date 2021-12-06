VARDAMAN -- The Vardaman Rams couldn’t get things together in a 77-42 loss to Jumpertown on Tuesday night. Despite the loss, first-year coach Eddie Neal was proud of his team’s defense.
“We just couldn’t get things rolling, we looked good defensively, defensively, that was our high point,” Neal said. “Man, that was a tough team, just the rotation part of it, just couldn’t rotate fast enough.”
The Cardinals kept shooting and the Rams couldn’t keep up as Jumpertown took a 41-19 lead at the half.
“Man, they could shoot, they could feel it. It’s the fifth game of the year and with my system we are trying to run, we’re still trying to implement things, like that 1-3-1 zone, you could probably see it, and you got to be winded and that’s what we lacked.
The Rams played without leading scorer Za Pratt, who was out with a hip injury. He’s expected to be out at least a week, Neal said.
“He’s out leading scorer, leading blocker, he’s was out this game with a hip injury, that kind of put us down, Neal said. The bright side of it, we got to see some guys who could come in and help out and help us out for the next game.”
But with Pratt out, Neal got to see some of his young guys on the court.
“That was my young bunch. That was primarily ninth graders, they are going to be the foundation of what we are trying to implement. They are grasping what we are trying to do. They kind of match my energy, they want to say ‘hey, we are going to give all we can give.’”
JD Shaw had nine points, Jay Avant had eight points, Brady White had six, Rivers Bailey had four, Windell Cousins and Brandon Ruth each had two
Zane Regan had three blocks. “That’s his best defensive game, he’s usually our best person on offense. We weren’t expecting that man to man defense. He took a huge step playing defensively.
