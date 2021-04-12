WINONA – The Vardaman Rams traveled to Winona to face off against the Tigers on Thursday.
The Rams would go on to lose by a final score of 14-5.
The bulk of the Rams' points would come in the fifth inning, where they put four on the board. However, a scoreless sixth would spell the end for the Rams as the Tigers were able to tack on an additional five.
D.C. Lester led the team in hitting with two runs. He also had two RBI's
Alan Bejarano had one hit and one run with two RBI's.
Brady White, Andrew Easley, Hunter Horn and Dylan Huffman each had one run apiece.
Horn even managed to steal a base.
The Rams had two pitchers in the game.
The first being Huffman, who threw 100 pitches.
He had five strikes, however, he gave up 11 of the fourteen runs.
The other pitcher was Ethan Parker.
Parker threw 24 pitches. He only gave up three runs on five hits.
The Rams also fell to the Independence Wildcats at home in Vardaman on Friday night.
The final score of that game was 5-1.
Vardaman's sole run came in the first inning.
With this loss, the Rams' record sits at 5-10.
However, they have a 5-1 district record, which has them at second place in the district.
This week will see them taking on Hamilton twice, once at home in Tuesday and then again on the road on Friday.
These games will be important ones for the Rams as they are district games.