What makes a good football team? Is it just pads and players? I suppose you could also add in the coaches and the equipment managers. I actually think that the biggest thing that makes a good team are the people that show up and cheer for these young athletes. And no one does it better than the Vardaman Rams.
This is a school that I have come to know fairly well. The team may not be playing well right now but you would not know it based on the amount of fans that come to these games. At home the Rams section is so full that people spill out into the grassy areas behind the field’s fence. It’s so normal that the fans will sit in the grass, it feels like people have assigned sections. There’s the old men sipping coffee and the young parents of players decked out in jerseys with their sons’ names. It is a loving crowd too. No animosity towards the opposing team, in fact quite the opposite. When a player is on the floor hurt there is a hush that falls over the crowd. When he stands up or is helped off cheers erupt from the Rams side. It is a beautifully moving feeling being there and watching it.
The other great thing that these fans do is travel. Now to be fair I only ever saw one away game from the Rams but it was almost like a home game. The home teams fans seemed to get rained out after halftime but not Vardaman. Even though they were losing after the third the Rams crowd stayed and cheered. It was like a home field atmosphere on that sideline. The only difference was that everyone was in the stands. Again they were still the loving and caring people that they are at home. Some even recognized that I was a reporter and tried to give me a jacket as it was raining and cold. I politely declined and continued to watch the game.
While Vardaman may not be doing well on the field, their fans do not care. They will be there supporting their boys rain, shine, sleet, or snow.