VARDAMAN – While the temperatures cooled off, the Rams heated up on the field, taking home a 24-13 victory over the Noxapater Tigers to open division play on Friday night.
While the Rams did eventually find their rhythm on the field, they experienced a rather slow start, however, so did the Tigers.
The Rams deferred the opening kick off and it appeared that the Tigers would take advantage of it, completing a huge first down throw on the opening play of their drive, however, the very next play saw an interception by Jadarious Shaw, giving the Rams the ball in Tiger territory.
After an impressive drive down the field, a fumbled snap on third and goal and a failed fourth down conversion led to the Tigers regaining possession.
The Rams were able to contain the Tigers however, thanks in large part to the defensive show by Rivers Baily, who was able to make a key tackle on 3rd and inches to bring up a fourth down.
The game was scoreless at the end of the first half.
The first points in the game would come in the form of a safety for the Rams, when the Tigers' quarterback fumbled the snap in the end zone, making the score 2-0.
The next drive saw the Rams convert 4th and 15 into a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Chipper Drake Moore to Andrew Easley.
Moore and Easley accounted for both of the Rams' successful fourth down conversions in the game.
Moore was also a threat on the ground, running for positive yardage throughout the game.
The Tigers managed to put a score on the board before halftime, making the game a close one at 9-7.
The second half of play saw a much more organized Rams team take the field.
The defense was able to pick up more ques and make the big plays to keep the offense contained.
After a muffed punt by the Rams, the Tigers were poised to put more points on the board, however, the defense held them to a field goal attempt and they missed.
Neither team would score in the third quarter.
The Rams' next score was once again a fourth down conversion from Moore to Easley.
The final score came on a huge pass reception by Logan Jenkins, cementing the 24-13 victory for the Rams.
Za Pratt also had his hands on the ball multiple times throughout the night and he turned many plays into positive yards.
The Rams are 4-1, and undefeated in division play. They will travel to Sebastapol on Friday for another divisional bout.
"We did a lot wrong," said head coach Brennan Pugh. "Defense played a heck of a game and we had a couple of big fourth down plays when we had to have them. It wasn't pretty, but I told them that the ugliest win is better than the prettiest loss. So, we'll take it."