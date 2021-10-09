VARDAMAN – The Vardaman Rams took to the field for their homecoming game on Friday night.
What began as a slow start for the Rams shaped up to be a decisive victory, taking home the 20-6 win over the Leake County Gators.
The Rams relied heavily on the legs of Za Pratt throughout the night.
Pratt opened the scoring for the Rams after a dry start. He recovered a high, short punt by the Gators at their 12 yard line, and on the following play, broke through the defensive line to put six on the board.
However, the defense for the Rams was equally crucial.
They made several key stops to keep the Gators to six points on the night.
They even recorded an interception, by Jakobi Echoles and a fumble recovery by Hayden Alexander.
The fumble recovery actually set the Rams up for another score, with Quarterback Chipper Drake Moore using his legs to put up a 31-yard touchdown run, followed by a successful field goal, bringing the score to 13-6.
This would be the score at the end of the first half as well.
The Rams began to falter on offense, with several plays resulting in losses of yards, and as a result, several drives ending in punts.
However, the defense was able to keep the Gators offense at bay, thus ensuring the Rams' victory.
The Rams did manage to put one more score on the board before game's end as well.
The Rams will hit the road this week to take on French Camp.