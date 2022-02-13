VARDAMAN – The Vardaman Rams had their ups and downs this season, falling by a score of 70-59 West Lowndes in the first round of the divisional tournament that was hosted in Vardaman last week, however, according to first-year head coach Eddie Neal, the last four games of the season were a sign of what's to come.
“The last four games of the year, we finally put the pieces together to be a great team,” said Neal. “Which we had some adjustments coming to my coaching style from what they were accustomed to, but they really adapted to the way I wanted them to be. Every game they started putting the puzzle together.”
He said that the final game, the divisional one, was the tipping point and he felt that they emerged successful despite a tough loss.
“Tonight, even though we took a loss, that was a hard loss, we were up by nine at one point, but they finally understood that they can compete against anybody. That West Lowndes team was as solid team that will probably make a deep run and we competed with them. I can't take that away from them.”
As far as moving forward, he said that they will be a much more aggressive team come next season.
He said that their defense, especially in the last game, was a precursor to what they had planned.
“Next year, we're still young, but I really think we can incorporate full court defense. You'll notice in that game, we went full court man-to-man the whole game. We had just implemented that maybe eight games ago, so we have really just been working on that and next year, I think we are going to be that team that we will play full court man-to-man from now on. That's going to be our thing, we're going to tire them out.”
The game was not a runaway for either team, with West Lowndes only carrying a five point lead into the half.
The score remained tied or within two points for most of the third quarter, until, late in the quarter, Vardaman pulled away to the nine point lead.
However, foul trouble removed some key players for the Rams in the fourth quarter, and they stalled, while West Lowndes put their starters in to finish the game.
Some of the top scorers for the Rams included Jaheim Avant, Brandon Ruth, Jakobi Echoles and Jadarious Shaw.