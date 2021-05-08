VARDAMAN -- The Vardaman Rams solid season came to an end on Saturday after a 15-2 loss in game two to the Tupelo Christian Prep School Eagles.
The Rams came into this game with a mindset to stay alive after losing the first game, and they played with a ton of heart and passion until the game was over.
Offensively, they had their struggles in the first couple of innings, but senior Britton Bailey got the offense going after a ground hit to left field got him to first base. The next at-bat, Tucker Graham got his teammates in the dugout fired up after getting a single on good hit to center field that advanced Bailey to second.
They used this momentum to get two runs with the bases loaded on back-to-back plays. The first play was made by Ethan Parker, who managed to bring home Bailey on a single. The next play was made by Andrew Easley, who brought Graham home on a single.
This game was not the ideal way that the Rams wanted their season to end, but the way that they continued to fight was satisfying to watch.
Looking back on their season, Coach Warren reflected on all the adversity the team had to face and how they managed to overcome it to be able to compete hard every night.
“We took some bumps and bruises early in the season. We lost some games we should have won, had bad weather that prevented us from being on the field, had a few injuries that held us back from being as good as I knew we could be,” Coach Warren said. “But once we got over that, we started seeing a lot more success and better performances from our guys, and I am extremely proud of them.”
Coach Warren also praised the younger guys on the team and has high hopes for the future of Vardaman Baseball.
“We played some of our better baseball when the 8th, 9th, and 10th graders were on the field. So, I am glad that those guys are coming back, and they know now what it takes to compete and advance past the second round in the future. I look forward to our offseason and seeing how hard these guys work so we can take that next step.”
The Rams finish the season 8-16.