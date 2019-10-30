LOUISVILLE – The Vardaman Rams continue to have a disappointing season with a loss to Nanih Waiya by a score of of 54-21. The Rams have a record of 0-9 currently with two more games to play this season. Hopefully coach Brennan Pugh can get these young men ready and able to play against French Camp and Noxapater.
What is interesting though is the amount of fans that are always at Vardaman games. No matter how good or bad their team performs there are always fans in the stands. Even when traveling there are always fans, maybe fewer than at home but still a good bit of people.
This year is a wash for Vardaman but hopefully they can grow and learn from this for next year’s season. There is definitely talent on this team and these young players will bounce back and rise to the occasion.