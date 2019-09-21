HAMILTON--In a battle of defenses, the Vardaman Rams lost a 7-0 decision Friday to the Hamilton Lions.
The only score came on a first quarter one-yard run by Ty Hall and PAT by Parker Beasley.
Forcing turnovers on downs, punt after punt and even a few fumbles, both of these teams can hang their hats on stingy defenses.
With such a low scoring game, there is always something to fight for. That is exactly what these young men did. Both Vardaman (0-5) and Hamilton (2-3) played hard, hoping to make that one game-deciding touchdown.
Next week the Vardaman Rams face a hard game against West Lowndes, which is now 5-1. The Rams will be looking for their first win of the season.
While the records may seem to make this game inevitable, it is not unknown for a smaller team to upset a Goliath team. That’s what makes football great.