VARDAMAN – The Vardaman Rams took to their home turf on Friday to face off against the Noxapater Tigers.
The Rams brought a season record of 2-6 into Friday night's game, while the Tigers sat at 2-7.
The Rams would take this bout, however, by a score of 26-6.
The Rams defense was explosive the entire game. They kept the Tigers scoreless until midway through the fourth quarter. They even put up the first score of the game, with a fumble being recovered and returned for a touchdown. This brought the score to 6-0, where it would sit until the second half of the game.
However, for a while it seemed a great defense was only as good as its offense, and that was where the Rams struggled for a portion of the game.
Senior quarterback Britton Bailey had trouble connecting with his receivers in the first half. There were several incomplete passes and one interception.
The defense was keeping the Tigers offense at bay, but the Rams offense could not fin the end zone.
However, the second half of play saw an entirely new Rams team, reinvigorated by whatever Coach Brennan Pugh said to them at the half.
The offense seemed to still be hampered to begin the half, however, they soon found their rhythm and that is when they started painting the board with points.
Bailey's pass game had a complete turnaround, where not only was he connecting with his receivers, but it was for big plays. They were also able to get the run game off of the ground.
This was the finish the Rams were looking for, ending the regular season with a big win at home.