HOULKA • Retiring New Houlka Mayor Jimmy Kelly will be recognized at a drop-in dinner reception Friday, June 25, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Houlka Town Hall.
After dinner, Municipal Court Judge Garry Turner will swear in the town’s new mayor and board of aldermen.
Although by state law, those sworn in can’t take office until Friday, July 1, “they’ll be ready to go in from the very day they’re sworn in,” Town Clerk Janie Tutor said this week.
“We’ll be providing lunch and dessert for all beginning about 11 a.m. Anyone who doesn’t want to eat is invited to come by for the swearing-in ceremonies about 1 p.m. or so,” Mrs. Tutor said.
The town is sponsoring the drop-in event. The water superintendent, several town employees and several inmates will be grilling food. “The guys will be grilling, and several ladies in town and especially from First Baptist Church, will provide deserts and side dishes,” the town clerk said.
Kelly, a two-term mayor who turned 72 earlier this year, chose not to seek a third term.
The only other mayoral candidate on the ballot – David Huffman – automatically became mayor.
There were no races for town aldermen, who all serve at-large, since there were only five candidates on the ballot.
Incumbents are: Kimberly Murphree, K. C. Gates, and Dustin Eaton. New applicants are: Jerry Turner and Brad Vance. Bonnie Brown and Beverly Davidson are not seeking re-election.
Mayor Kelly served a partial term as mayor after the previous two-term mayor, Josephine “Jo” Higginbotham, resigned in February, 2012.
She resigned due to poor health and to care for her husband, Billy Joe, who died of cancer the following month.
Mayor Kelly, previously an alderman but not on the board at that time, won a special election to fill the unexpired portion of Mrs. Higginbotham’s term. He then won an unopposed election to his first term of office, and was unopposed for his current term.
Mrs. Higginbotham died in 2017.