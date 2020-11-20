Thanksgiving is fast approaching, with about one week until “Turkey Day.”
However, this year, it will be different from any other. We will notice the empty seats at the family table, those who are no longer with us.
This year has been a year of loss for so many people not just here in our community, but throughout the world.
This virus has claimed the lives of millions of people, people who will be missing from the dinner table on Nov. 26.
While we are eating our meals and giving thanks for our many fortunes, we must not forget these people and their relatives.
Many of them are still dealing with the loss, and we have a duty to our fellow man to comfort them in their time of need.
They just need to be reminded that though we are apart, we are still here for them. So reach out, invite them to dinner, or make a plate and carry to them. Something to let them know that you are thinking about them.
Everyone who lost someone this year will more than likely think about them on this, the first of arguably two “family-heavy” holidays. The memory of the loved ones lost will inevitably hang heavy in the air this Thanksgiving. They are gone, whether unexpectedly or not, on to a better place, nut we carry their spirit with us every day, so maybe set that place setting for another year if it makes you feel better.
Mitch Albom said it best when he said, “The dead sit at our tables long after they have gone.”