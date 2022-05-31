A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Major Jonathan A. Cook, Johnny Kimbrough and Frank Pemper perform the wreath laying to close out the ceremony.
Managing Editor
HOUSTON – The Houston Square was once again the scene of the annual Memorial Day program on Monday.
A crowd gathered to remember those who paid the ultimate price for the freedoms that we as Americans, hold so dear.
Brigadier General Gary Huffman gave the welcome and then there were a few minutes of patriotic music and the invocation by Rev. Lee Dillard.
The speaker for the event was Major Jonathan A. Cook, a native of Houston.
He spoke about memories being the product of our experiences and how that is the root of Memorial Day.
“Memorial Day means a lot more than just honoring and remembering the ones who were killed in action, it is about preserving their memories,” he said.
He spoke about the importance of remembering and not letting the sacrifices that have been made for us be forgotten.
“We remember the things that have the most impact on us, and that’s why we remember the fallen, because it was their experiences that maintained our liberties.”
Kirbi Dendy read the names of the World War I casualties, which were the focus of this year’s program, however a list was provided of all Chickasaw County Casualties from all major conflicts.
The ceremony closed with the wreath laying and a playing of TAPS.
The following were the Chickasaw County casualties:
World War I:
John R Brown
Moses A Brown
Silas Coleman
Elliot O Corley
John Cunningham
Jasper L Davis
Richard C Denton
Andrew Harris
Thomas J Holiday
Thomas BF Justice
William McConnell
Jacob S Nabors
David M Smith
Irving Taylor
World War II:
John L Akins
Charles E Allen
Thomas A Alred
Herbert Armour
Benjamin A Black
Garland D Blanton
Edward Branham
John R Captenter
Earlie L Corothers
Audie L Carter
Preston D Carter
A C Derrington
Charles A Dunagin
Graham E Golson
William T Herndon
Sherman Higginbotham
Earl D Hill
Hubert B House
Zack C Howard
Luther P Jolly
Mark R Jolly
John C Kendall
Robert W Kirby
Bunhan R Lancaster, Jr.
Ed Land
James H McKenney
Marion L McQuary
John R Montgomery
John T Moore
Curtis L Nabors, Sr.
Jessie C Nabors
Max L Neal
Clarence O’Neal Pettit
Otha C Ross
Durell Saxon
Jo B Sedberry, III
Sam H Smith
William D Sykes
Prim Thacker
Ray Vance
Oliver J Volk
Korea:
James A Armstrong
Charles M Bevels
J D Davis
Charles E Hood
Thomas J. Hulsey, Jr.
Clarence E Morgan
Wilma R Neal
Raymond N Reifer
Vietnam:
Leon V Fox
Lucion Gillispie, Jr
Harold D Gore
Allen A Griffin
Jimmy W Hamby
Fred L Hampton
James E Hill
Johnny R Holloway
Eugene Hunt
George M Wall
robert.scott@djournal.com
Robert is managing editor of the Chickasaw Journal.
Updated: May 31, 2022 @ 9:49 am
