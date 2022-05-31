Wreath Laying

Major Jonathan A. Cook, Johnny Kimbrough and Frank Pemper perform the wreath laying to close out the ceremony. 

 By Robert Scott I Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – The Houston Square was once again the scene of the annual Memorial Day program on Monday.

A crowd gathered to remember those who paid the ultimate price for the freedoms that we as Americans, hold so dear.

Brigadier General Gary Huffman gave the welcome and then there were a few minutes of patriotic music and the invocation by Rev. Lee Dillard.

The speaker for the event was Major Jonathan A. Cook, a native of Houston.

He spoke about memories being the product of our experiences and how that is the root of Memorial Day.

“Memorial Day means a lot more than just honoring and remembering the ones who were killed in action, it is about preserving their memories,” he said.

He spoke about the importance of remembering and not letting the sacrifices that have been made for us be forgotten.

“We remember the things that have the most impact on us, and that’s why we remember the fallen, because it was their experiences that maintained our liberties.”

Kirbi Dendy read the names of the World War I casualties, which were the focus of this year’s program, however a list was provided of all Chickasaw County Casualties from all major conflicts.

The ceremony closed with the wreath laying and a playing of TAPS.

The following were the Chickasaw County casualties:

World War I:

John R Brown

Moses A Brown

Silas Coleman

Elliot O Corley

John Cunningham

Jasper L Davis

Richard C Denton

Andrew Harris

Thomas J Holiday

Thomas BF Justice

William McConnell

Jacob S Nabors

David M Smith

Irving Taylor

World War II:

John L Akins

Charles E Allen

Thomas A Alred

Herbert Armour

Benjamin A Black

Garland D Blanton

Edward Branham

John R Captenter

Earlie L Corothers

Audie L Carter

Preston D Carter

A C Derrington

Charles A Dunagin

Graham E Golson

William T Herndon

Sherman Higginbotham

Earl D Hill

Hubert B House

Zack C Howard

Luther P Jolly

Mark R Jolly

John C Kendall

Robert W Kirby

Bunhan R Lancaster, Jr.

Ed Land

James H McKenney

Marion L McQuary

John R Montgomery

John T Moore

Curtis L Nabors, Sr.

Jessie C Nabors

Max L Neal

Clarence O’Neal Pettit

Otha C Ross

Durell Saxon

Jo B Sedberry, III

Sam H Smith

William D Sykes

Prim Thacker

Ray Vance

Oliver J Volk

Korea:

James A Armstrong

Charles M Bevels

J D Davis

Charles E Hood

Thomas J. Hulsey, Jr.

Clarence E Morgan

Wilma R Neal

Raymond N Reifer

Vietnam:

Leon V Fox

Lucion Gillispie, Jr

Harold D Gore

Allen A Griffin

Jimmy W Hamby

Fred L Hampton

James E Hill

Johnny R Holloway

Eugene Hunt

George M Wall

