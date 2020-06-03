HOUSTON – Dozens of people gathered on the square last week to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
The annual Memorial Day program was held on the court square in Houston on Monday, May 25, hosted by the local American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars chapters.
People spread out along the square, including on the lawn, and on the street.
The program was held in silence, except for the music being played. It consisted of 10 minutes of patriotic music followed by the playing of TAPS.
After TAPS, the crowd was dismissed.
The square was decorated with crosses, honoring those who laid down their lives in service of this country.