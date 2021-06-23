HOUSTON • Members of the Houston chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), along with Cara Chisolm and other members of the community, carried out their 17th annual Flag Retirement Ceremony.
Held at the VFW’s post on Highway 15 each year, the flag retirement ceremony is where the flags that have become old and worn out and tattered, are donated by members of the community and they are “retired.”
Retiring a flag involves preparing it by folding it into the standard triangle fold that is customary for flags.
Next they are placed in a fire and burned one-by-one.
Once they are all burned, the ashes are left to cool for a few days before someone returns and gathers them up.
Once the ashes are gathered, they are buried in a “grave” at the VFW, thus officially retiring the flags.
“It was in 1916 that President Woodrow Wilson issued a presidential proclamation making June 14 our official flag day,” said Chisolm in her presentation before the ceremony. “The flag is one of our most cherished national symbols, a symbol being a visible sign of something invisible, in this case, the unity, principals and freedoms of all Americans. But in addition of giving ‘Old Glory’ this special day of recognition, but it has also become customary to retire with honor, flags that are no longer fit for service.”
According to Chisolm, the event was started in Houston during the years following 9-11 when flags that were put up during the days following the attack had began to whither.
“It was after 9-11, when everybody had flags up, and then it kind of blew over and we were talking about how sad some of those flags looked that you passed as you were driving around, and so we looked up the flag retirement ceremony and decided we needed to do that.”
She also thanked the tireless service of the local veterans to make sure that these flags were honored to the end.
“You veterans have been the most faithful people in performing this final act of reverence, and I appreciate you, because that first flag burning, I remember it didn’t dawn on me until we were through to think about what to do with the ashes, and one of the veterans there that day stepped forward and said, ‘ don’t worry about it, I’ll be down here in the morning to pick up the ashes and I’m taking them out to the VFW and I’ll fix a place for us to put them.’”
Following one final Pledge of Allegiance, the flags were retired.