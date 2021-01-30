HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers of North Mississippi announced last week that they were increasing the reward for information that leads to the finding of a vehicle wanted in connection with an October homicide in Houston.
The vehicle, a 2012 Nissan Maxima, was driven from the scene of a fatal shooting on Oct. 26, 2020.
The victim, Robert Cox, 40, of Cascilla, which is in Tallahatchie County, was in town with his stepdaughter to purchase the vehicle after having communicated the seller over Facebook in the days leading up to the shooting.
Once he arrived, Cox exited his vehicle and was approaching the vehicle in question when a man approached him with a gun tucked in the front of his pants. Two other men then approached from behind the house and a fight erupted. Cox pushed the gun away, but was still shot.
His stepdaughter ran away and called the police she told authorities.
The family of Cox has raised $3,000 to add to the reward money being offered by Crime Stoppers, bringing the total reward to $4,000.
The weapon used, a 9mm, is also being sought, as well as three suspects.
“On October 26, 2020 the above crime (Fatal Shooting, Murder) occurred on Martian Luther King Drive in Houston MS, at approximately 8:27 p.m.,” read the official release from Crime Stoppers. “The victim had come to this location to view the attached vehicle, and when he arrived 3 unknown males attacked him and viciously beat and shot him. The victim later died from his injuries. The males then left the scene. We are asking please if anyone knows any information on the 3 males, or any information on the weapons or vehicle used please contact NE MS Crime Stoppers @ 800-773-8477. The family of the victim has raised $3,000.00 for information that leads to an arrest for this crime. NE MS Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000.00 for information that leads to an arrest, with a total cash reward of up to $4,000.00. There are several ways to contact Crime Stoppers and stay Anonymous. Call the tip line @ 800-773-TIPS (8477) or download the P3 app and follow directions on how to present a tip, or go to NE MS Crime Stoppers Facebook page. The MBI, Chickasaw County Sheriff’s department and the Houston Police Department are all working this incident, and ask for the public to please come forward with any information. Again Crime Stoppers does not want your name just your information. A tip for this incident will pay a cash reward of up to $4,000.00, for a tip that leads to an arrest.”