The county received the new truck at the courthouse last Tuesday. Pictured, from left, Rhodes Chapel Fire Chief Eddie Wiggs, District 5 Supervisor Margaret Futral, Steve Pettit, Matthew Mixon, District 2 Supervisor Bill Blissard and County Fire Coordinator Jonathan Blankenship.
WOODLAND – The Rhodes Chapel Volunteer Fire Department received their new firetruck last week, thanks to the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors and a rural fire grant.
The truck, which cost $261,999, was purchased by the county in conjunction with the Rural Fire Truck Acquisition Program Grant, which was in the amount of $90,000.
The county was to pay the full amount and be reimbursed the $90,000 afterward.
The truck was delivered on Tuesday morning to Houston.
While the truck just arrived, it has been a process months in the making.
The subject was first broached in July 2021 when Chickasaw County Fire Coordinator Jonathan Blankenship informed the board that the county had received the grant and asked to purchase the truck to lock in the price.
The new truck will be engine one for the department, and they were glad to have it.
Rhodes Chapel's fire rating requires them to have a rated truck, and that is why the truck went to them.
The old truck will become a reserve truck that can be used for any of the eight county fire departments if needed.