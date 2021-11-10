HOUSTON – During the Houston Exchange Club's annual “One Nation Under God” Prayer Breakfast last week, they surprised Dr. Randy Rinehart, pastor at Parkway Baptist Church, by naming him the recipient of the National Exchange Club Book of Golden Deeds Award.
“Volunteer efforts are very important to our society, and should not go unnoticed” said Houston Exchange Club President Richard Earnest. “The National Exchange Club's longest running project, the Book of Golden Deeds Award, recognizes dedicated volunteers who give endless hours of their time and talents towards making their communities better places to live. Ever since the Exchange Club first sponsored the award in 1919, thousands of unsung heroes and heroines have been recognized.”
Earnest went on to talk about the reason that Rinehart was chosen as the recipient.
“This year's recipient is sincere about helping our community. He has an exceptional track record of continued, unselfish giving, and enjoys volunteering to help others. To begin listing his accomplishments and deeds worthy of receiving this award would push us beyond the time allotted for this program.”
He then announced Rinehart as the winner, much to his surprise.
He accepted the award and thanked the community for their continued support.
“I have never been more shocked in my life,” said Rinehart with a chuckle. “I look around this crowd and I see all of you, who are heroes in my book for what you do in this community. Thank you!”