VARDAMAN – The Vardaman Lady Rams Fast-Pitch Softball team have officially been presented their State Championship rings. They were presented with the rings in a ceremony during halftime of the Vardaman vs. Bruce football game on Friday, Aug. 30.
The Lady Rams won the 1A Fast-Pitch State Championship last season. This was a huge victory for the team, and it was also their first state championship since 1969.
They defeated many worthy contenders along the way, and finished the season 28-5. Among their victories were South Pontotoc who went on to be 3A State Champions. They also defeated another 3A contender in Hatley, who went to the 3A playoffs.
The Lady Rams faced and defeated, Nanih Waiya, Stringer, Ethel and Smithville in the playoffs.
Though they are just receiving their championship rings, the Lady Rams are well on their way into the current Slow-Pitch season, which will lead into the new season of Fast-Pitch.
“I’ve got a fairly experienced team going into this season and we’re hoping to make it to the State Championship,” said Hegwood.