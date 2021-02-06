HOUSTON – Following Monday night's heartbreaking loss to the Booneville Blue Devils, the Houston Hilltoppers took to their home court on Thursday night to take on the Calhoun City Wildcats.
The Toppers previously faced off against the Wildcats in Calhoun City a few weeks ago, and they narrowly escaped with a win, this time, however, the Toppers came ready to play. They would take home the win by a score of 77-62.
The Toppers came out of the gate and hit the ground running on offense, building up an early 10-2 lead in the first quarter.
The Toppers fought, but so did the Wildcats, and the score was 20-16 in favor of the Toppers at the end of the first, and this was because of a buzzer-beating three pointer by Shemar Crawford.
The second quarter saw the Toppers begin to pull away more, with the offense driving the score up while the defense held the Wildcats largely at bay.
They went into the locker room at halftime up by a score of 43-24.
The third quarter was much of the same, with the Toppers playing lock down defense and the offense scoring a decent amount. They headed into the fourth quarter with a 23 point lead.
The fourth quarter saw the Toppers build up a 30 point lead, a lead that was comfortable enough for head coach Chris Pettit to let some of his younger guys off of the bench to get some playing time.
These younger guys made a few mistakes, which resulted in the deficit being cut, but they were able to hold the Wildcats at bay and gained some valuable experience while doing so.
The Toppers saw a new lead scorer in this game, MJ Smith. Smith, who has been playing good as of late, was a force to be reckoned with in this game.
He had 27 points, and numerous defensive stops.
“I thought MJ was dominant tonight,” said Pettit. “That was one of the best games he's played. He did not have a good game [at Calhoun City], so we kind of expected him to play a little better tonight and he did, he was big for us.”
Other players showed out on the court as well.
Crawford, who has led the Toppers in scoring for many games this season, came in second this time with 26 points.
Crawford played with his usual voracity, driving to the rim aggressively.
Raeshun McGregory put points on the board using his momentum to drive through the defense, as well as playing good defense himself.
The Toppers struggled, and ultimately lost the game against Booneville on the free throw line. They made sure that was not the case in this game.
They performed well at the line, sinking crucial free throws and widening the score gap.
The Toppers advanced to 16-5 with this win. It also marked their last regular season home game.
They will be playing in the division tournament at Hatley on Thursday, Feb. 11.