I have a personal gripe with the SEC. No, it is not about any rule violations that the referees missed.
No, instead it is the fact that rivalry week is not the final game of the regular season.
Rivalry week has already happened, but there will be teams playing at least one more game and others will be playing two extra games.
I am an Alabama fan, so I love ending the season with an Auburn loss, but this season the wind was seemingly taken out of my sails. While of course, I liked that we beat our rivals, we still have two more games.
I feel like it would have been easy enough to schedule all of the games this season in a way that would allow rivalry week to still be the last week of regular season play.
If there are makeup games then that is different. Those are unforeseen circumstances and they have to be resolved in some capacity, but the rivalry week discrepancy has been on the schedule since week one.
I may be the only person who really has any feelings about this, but I do not think I am. I think there are many different SEC football fans who all feel this way. I also think the University of Florida fans are extra bitter because their rival Florida State University is in a completely different conference, thus preventing them from being able to play each other.
COVID-19 has taken many different things from us, but one of the worst things is changing the schedule of my beloved football.
Of course, this is in jest and we should all be safe in this third wave of COVID, but I do wish someone could have changed the mind of SEC commissioner Hester Peirce when it came to rivalry week.