HOUSTON – The Election for District 5 Supervisor was held on Tuesday, Nov. 24, however, due to the printing schedule of the Chickasaw Journal, the results will not be printed until the Dec. 2 issue.
The runoff was between Margaret Futral and Kieth Jernigan.
Futral previously ran for the seat in November of last year, when she went to, and ultimately lost in the run off to Lamon Griggs.
Jernigan has been a teacher and coach at the Houston School District for years.
The results will, however, be available on the Chickasaw Journal website before the Dec. 2, issue.
Futral was the leader after the initial election on Nov. 3. She brought in 375 votes, putting her 30 votes ahead of Jernigan, who received 345.
It was a close race heading into absentee counting, with Futral leading Jernigan by roughly 20 votes, and Jernigan leading the third place Hank Harrington by 19 votes, though the absentee would not prove enough for any change to occur and the two were cemented in the runoff.
The race for the seat had six candidates, and was expected to go to a runoff, which was ultimately the case.
The purpose of the election is to fill the seat vacated by the death of Supervisor James Russell “Wolfie” King in June. King was elected in November 2019, for a term of four years, however, he passed in office. When he passed, his wife Robin King was chosen to act as an interim supervisor until an election could be held.
The candidate elected this time will serve the remainder of the four year term that King started.