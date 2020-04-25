Barrow (more frequently known as "barr"): A castrated young hog.
Remember that definition as you read the following story. Ray Sartor --an old Tippah County friend of mine gone too soon --told this tale, which never failed to dissolve the crowd in laughter…
One Sunday at a particularly rural church, the preacher came by to perform his regular once-monthly preaching.
As he walked toward the church, he couldn't help but notice that hogs had rooted up the church grounds.
Inside the church, he said that something had to be done to stop the barrows from tearing up the property.
The word "barrows" was new to the church audience. Someone asked a deacon what the pastor was talking about.
The deacon didn't know, so he rose to his feet to address the pastor.
Said the deacon: "Pastor, brothers and sisters, I rise to a point of order."
Said the pastor: " Deacon, state your point. "
The deacon: "Pastor, you're talking in an unknown tongue."
The pastor was taken aback. "What do you mean?"
Responded the deacon: "When you speak of barrows, we don't know what you're talking about."
Said the preacher, somewhat irked: "I'm surprised that my congregation is so far back in the woods that no one knows what a barrow is."
At that point, a young girl, who was college- educated, pipes up.
"I know what the pastor is talking about. I want to tell the congregation."
The pastor had no objection and neither did the deacon. The young girl spoke.
"Pastor, deacon, brothers and sisters, a barrow am" (her grammar was awkward because she had not completed college) "an gentleman hog that done lost his social standing in the community in which he's been rooting around..."
I later remembered a second definition of barrow, but I like Ray's better.
A barrow, I was once told, is a pig so small that you tie a knot in its tail to keep it from falling through the slats of your living room floor...