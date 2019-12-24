HOUSTON – The students of Mrs. Rish’s special education class at the Houston Upper Elementary School were treated to a Christmas surprise during their class Christmas party on Thursday, Dec. 19. Santa Claus himself dropped by to wish the kids a Merry Christmas and to deliver a few gifts.
The kids were in the middle of their class Christmas party and the atmosphere was electric as they played with the gifts that they received when there came a loud knock the door and everyone froze. The silence was met with cheers as one of the students spotted that familiar red hat standing in the window. The children rushed to gather around as Santa and his helper, Chickasaw County EMA Director Linda Griffin made their way into the room.
Santa took his seat at the front of the room and began to deliver some Christmas presents to the good boys and girls of Mrs. Rish’s class. Griffin explained to the kids that Santa’s sleigh was in the shop getting tuned up before Christmas and his reindeer were at Dr. Boyer’s office because they were not feeling well.
After the gift giving, they let the kids meet Santa and ask him questions. They asked about how he got around the world so fast and the usual questions inquiring minds want to know the answers to.
Then came the ultimate treat. The kids got to go outside and see Santa’s temporary sleigh, Griffin’s EMA truck.
After some photos with Santa and his “sleigh”, it was time for him to go. All of the kids took turns giving him a hug and he rode off, waving to them until he vanished from sight.
The children returned to their classroom, smiling from ear to ear, after an experience they will surely never forget.