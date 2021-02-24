HOUSTON -- Two residence fires Saturday, Feb. 20, had vastly different endings, Fire Chief Jonathan Blankenship said this week.
The first fire early that afternoon cost a family its house. A second fire at a different residence that evening produced only minor damages.
There were no reported injuries from either fire, but the first blaze probably killed several family pets, Chief Blankenship said.
“Our paid guys and volunteers spent a long day and hours at both fires. There was a large turnout, they worked really hard and did an excellent job,” the fire chief said.
Firefighters did not have to call in any other departments for help.
Authorities declined to release the names of the families involved.
Capsule summaries of each blaze:
--Firefighters were dispatched to the first blaze at 125 Pittsboro Road about 1 p.m.
They had no trouble locating the fire; heavy smoke could be seen from the county line, firefighters said.
Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the front of the two-story residence.
Despite snow and ice on the ground, firefighters brought the fire under control about 1:50 p.m., but the fire had too much of a head start on the 100-plus year old wooden frame house. “Once the fire started, the house was just gone,” Blankenship said.
The cause and point of origin of the blaze were believed to be a space heater which ignited a mattress.
Several pet dogs are believed to have died in the fire.
The blaze was so intense that it melted siding on a neighbor’s house, but there was no reported damage to outbuildings or vehicles.
Firefighters secured from the scene about 4:17 p.m.
--The second fire was reported 7:37 p.m. at a Hill Street single story house residence.
The fire was believed to have started in a kitchen, due to a possible wiring issue with a space heater used to keep pipes from freezing.
The fire was contained by 7:58 p.m.
No one lived in the residence.
Firefighters secured from the scene about 8:56 p.m.