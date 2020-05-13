CHICKSAW – During the COVID-19 outbreak, hardly any business was left unscathed, however, perhaps none were hit harder than locally-owned businesses.
When orders began coming out for people to shelter in place, they were encouraged to shop online, and many businesses were closed on the grounds that they were not “essential.” This meant that many of the small, locally-owned businesses had to close their doors for over a month, and some of them did not survive.
Now that the restrictions are starting to loosen, and people are gradually being allowed to venture back out again, the Chickasaw Journal wants to take this time to remind everyone of the benefits of shopping local.
There are numerous locally-owned businesses in Chickasaw County, ranging from boutiques to restaurants, and they have seen a serious decline in business since this started.
While some stores and restaurants have been allowed to open back up for curbside delivery, they are still not seeing the amount of business that they normally would. That is why it is important for everyone who can to shop local after the pandemic.
These people who own these businesses are depending on them to feed their families and keep a roof over their head. Many of them have sunk everything they had into their business.
That is why the Chickasaw Journal is dedicated to helping small businesses recover from COVID-19.
Restaurants were allowed to open back up dining areas with restrictions on Thursday as well, so eating local is also equally important.
Let us join together to Save Our Shops (S.O.S).