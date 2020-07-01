HOUSTON – When the pandemic reached Mississippi, and then Chickasaw County more specifically, everyone had to pitch in to do their part.
Some people stayed home, relying on others to bring them their needed supplies, and cut down infection risk, some businesses shut their doors for a temporary period of time but some people felt a calling, a calling to save lives...by sewing.
People in Chickasaw decided that they were best serving the community sitting down at their sewing machines. It was here that they made masks to give to people, hoping to do their part and stem the spread of COVID-19.
Three people, Icie Scott, Jan Hollingsworth and Virginia Langley, from right here in the Houston area made these masks.
Scott, who lives in Woodland, has made over 500 masks at this time. These included masks that were donated to the Nursing Department at Mississippi University for Women, the Cancer Center at Baptist Memorial Hospital, churches and citizens. She did not sell the masks, she said that it was her way of helping by staying home and making them.
She used left over fabric that she had, and so she had to buy very little fabric.
She has since began making child-sized masks, after noticing that there were children without them more so than adults. However, she is still making adult sizes as well.
She seals her masks in plastic packaging as soon as she is done to ensure that there is no contamination after sewing.
Hollingsworth, who works at Houston High School, began making her masks early on as well. She began with the goal of helping a few people she knew, but it grew from there.
“I chose to start making and donating masks to help the nurses in my family and friends circle,” she said. “I had very few supplies on hand at first and made about 10 masks.”
As her supplies dwindled, however, the need for masks rose. But she did not give up.
“As the need for masks increased and the requests started rolling in, I asked friends, family and Facebook for donations of fabric and elastic. The response was amazing. With their help, I've been able to make and donate 404 masks to date, both adults and kids. They have gone to Oktibbeha County Hospital, OCH clinics, MSU, police departments, EMTs, local businesses in Houston, nursing homes, the hospital in Olive Branch, folks out of town and out of state, friends and family.”
“The requests have slowed down a bit, but I still have plenty of fabric and elastic and continue to take orders and sew masks,” she added.
She said that the response to the masks has been a heartfelt one, and it makes her happy.
“The ones receiving the masks are always so appreciative, even with the mismatched thread and crooked stitches, and that makes my heart smile, but the blessings I've received from doing something as simple as making a mask have been phenomenal!”
Langely, who runs the beauty shop in town, began making masks for her customers as well as her friends and family. The customers can wear the masks while getting a haircut to avoid unnecessary infection.
“I saw the need for [the masks], and I decided to step in,” she said. “I thought, 'well, I have a beauty shop, and I can make some and have them at the beauty shop and give them to people who needed them.”
She was not sure of the exact number of masks that she had made, however, it has been quite a few.
These people stepped up and answered the call to help their neighbor, and the result was as practical as it was stylish.