HOUSTON – The day is unfortunately here; this will be the final issue of the Chickasaw Journal.
Founded in 1906, the Chickasaw Journal has published a paper a week, 52 weeks a year for the last 116 years, and this is the final one.
It has seen its fair share of owners throughout that time (see history story in this issue) and it has managed to stay afloat.
However, the rising cost of everything, including printing supplies such as paper and ink, and the lackluster advertising revenue has left the paper in a position that it was no longer considered viable, and the decision was made to shut it down.
“I am incredibly heartbroken to reach the end,” said Robert Scott, Editor of the Chickasaw Journal. “I have been here for three years, and I have loved it. This paper is the heartbeat of the community and I feel like it will be sorely missed, even if they do not yet realize it.”
The paper office will remain open until sometime in August to collect the last payments coming in, and then it will be shut down for good.
The staff members will also disband and head their separate ways.
The bound volumes will be donated to the Chickasaw County Historical and Genealogical Society.
The paper has operated for a number of years with a bare-bones staff, and as it stands, there are three full time employees in the office, Scott, who is the Editor and Reporter, Butch Arledge, who is the Advertising Sales Representative and Teresa Nichols, who is the Office Manager.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.