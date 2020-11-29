HOUSTON – Parkway Baptist Church hosted its annual “Saying Grace” Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
The meal is a collaboration of several area churches who come together, at Parkway, to hand out meals for Thanksgiving.
This year was different due to the pandemic.
The meals had the option of carryout or contact-less, as well as the traditional eat-in.
However, they decided that it was important to continue with the meal despite the pandemic, perhaps even more important this year than ever.
“We know its been a long year,” said Scott Ellison, who, along with his wife Roxanne, started the meal four years ago. “We know there's people out of work and some people may not have gotten a job back since they lost it the first time. We are being as safe as possible. The grocery stores are open, the gas stations are open, Walmart is open, so why not keep this open? Again we are being as safe as possible and doing the best we can trying to provide a meal for people that may need it, some people may not have anything right now. This may be the only Thanksgiving meal that some kids have ever gotten before, so that's the reason behind going ahead and doing it.”
According to Ellison, they prepared 1,000 meals, and as of his count roughly an hour into the event, they had served about 650 of those meals.
He also expressed his gratitude to the volunteers who helped make the night a success.
“Tonight would not be possible without all of those different people, different churches, different businesses that contributed either money or food, and none of it would be possible without them, because granted we are a decent sized church, but we could only feed so many.”
This year's contributing businesses and churches included: Amity Baptist Church, Arbor Grove Baptist Church, First United Methodist Church, Grocer's Pride, New Hope Church of God, Parkway Baptist Church, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Sonic, Thorn Church of God and Woodman Life.