OKOLONA — The Okolona Okolona Municipal Separate School District School Board recently filled a vacancy on the board, and heard details of a scholarship to honor the board member whose death created the vacancy.
Board members present included Barbara Carouthers, Kinard Moore, Lorene Barr, and Dorothy Blanchard. Others present included Chad Spence, Ken McGaha, Casandra Trimble, Tonya Little, and DaMoreo Reddick—Zoom.
The board took the following actions during its regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 10.
All votes were unanimous unless otherwise noted.
The meeting was called to order at 5:30 p.m. by Board President Barbara Carouthers who opened the meeting. The invocation was given by Dr. Fred Gandy.
Trustees:
—Voted to adopt the agenda as presented.
—Voted to approve the Jan. 13, 2022 and Feb. 2, 2022 board meeting minutes as presented.
—Heard guidelines and requirements presented from the Bailey family for the first William Bailey Scholarship. The scholarship will be issued to senior students annually for those who are involved in community service in Okolona.
—Made the following district awards presentations:
1. 2021-2022 ReNee Pounds, OHS District Teacher of the Year, was recognized and received a plaque.
2. 2021-2022 Michael Watkins, OHS District Administrator of the Year, was recognized and issued a plaque.
— OES benchmark data was presented for the 2nd Nine Weeks by Principal Lealue Triplett.
— OMS benchmark data was presented for the 2nd Nine Weeks by Principal Peggy Bush.
— Voted to accept the work-based learning course as a secondary course for the Career and Technical Center starting the 2022-2023 school year.
— Voted to approve Darrell Hykes to use the OES gym Feb 19- Feb 21.
— Voted to approve a request for Mrs. Simmons and Mrs. Trimble to attend SABSO (Southern Association of School Business Officers) April 4-5 in Hot Springs, Ark.
— Voted to approve hiring Howard Technology Technician for 20 days for $11,200.
—Voted to approve Dr. Fred Gandy to fill the vacancy on the School Board until the November 2022 Election.
—Voted to adopt the Consent Agenda with amendments; amendments being to move G, H and J to discussion/action.
A. Policy AFC Authority for Emergency Closing.
B. Policy BCBG, Voting Method at Board Meetings.
C. Policy BCBH Minutes of Board Meeting.
D. Policy DIB Financial Reports and Statements.
E. Bereavement Leave Policy.
F. Approved moving the High School Graduation Ceremony to Saturday May 21, 2022.
J. Approved paying Todd Whicker $2,375 for ceiling repair at the Band Hall and Central Office.
K. Approved paying Waste Management $3,227.35.
L. Approved paying Mr. Plumb It $250.
M. Approved paying Armistad Law Firm, $1,000 for teacher bullying training.
N. Approved paying UpChurch Services $1,576.12 for boiler repair.
—Voted to accept the financial report as given. The report was for January 2022 Financials and the Okolona Cash Flow Statement for January 2022.
—Heard the Superintendent report and discipline report for January.
—Voted to go into executive session.
—Voted to reschedule the Superintendent Evaluation.
—Voted to adjourn at 7:50 p.m.