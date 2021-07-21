HOUSTON • The Chickasaw County Consolidated School Board approved paying teachers district-wide $30 for working ball games and other extra curricular activities.
According to Superintendent John Ellison, Houlka was already paying the teachers, however, Houston was not, and he felt that it was a good policy to implement district-wide.
He said that it would hopefully help with teacher retention as well as pay them back for the time they are sacrificing by working the events.
The board was in favor of the idea, and Tammy Chamblee made a motion to approve it, with Jamie Earp seconding the motion.
The board voted unanimously to approve it.
The new policy is set to be implemented this upcoming school year.
Trustees also:
– Approved the agenda.
– Approved the minutes for June 14 and 29.
– Opened the floor for public comments, of which there were none.
– Approved closing the three Houston School District Credit Cards and opening another account for three credit cards in the Chickasaw County School District’s Name.
– Approved using Suzanne E. Smith, CPA, Consulting Services, for closing the financial books and consolidation at the cost of $125 per hour and $0.50 per mile travel.
– Approved the 2021-2022 Ad Valorem resolution.
– Approved reinstating the following policies that were suspended due to COVID:
ADB – Average Daily Attendance
AE – School Year (Academic Year)
AEA – School Calendar
AF – School Day
BBBCB – School Board Member Visits to Schools
BCAF – Public Comments at Board Meetings
BCBI – Public Participation at Board Meetings
EBH – School Facility Rental
EBHA – Use of School Property
GBRB – Professional Personnel Time Schedule
GBRC – Professional Personnel Work Load
IDF – Extracurricular Activities Participation (on in certain situations)
IHA – Grading System
IHE – Promotion and Retention
IHF – Graduation Requirements
II – Testing Program
JBD – Attendance, Tardiness and Excuses
KM – Visitors to the Schools
– Approved Scott Petroleum Company as the propane gas provider for the 2021-2022 school year for Houlka Attendance Center, with the lowest bid of $1.499 per gallon.
– Approved the Child Nutrition Program adult meal price for the 2021-2022 school year at $2.50 for breakfast and $4.00 for lunch.
– Approved hiring a choir assistant for the 2021-2022 school year for $500 to assist with competitions, travel and logistics of the Houston Choir program.
– Approved the financial reports.
– Approved bills and payroll.
– Approved personnel actions.
– Approved the consent agenda:
Meal/Extra Sale Items pricing for 2021-2022 school year.
Child Nutrition Wellness Policies for each school.
Child Nutrition Program Procurement Plan, Organizational Chart and Bid Protest Policy.
Child Nutrition Program request to destroy records for 2015-2016.
Pickering Asbestos Consultant Services for the district at the cost of $3,200.
2021-2022 Bell Schedules for all schools.
Bus Driver Handbook.
Alternative School Handbook.
MS Department of Rehabilitation Services Office of Vocational Rehabilitation Agreement of Cooperation for transition services.
Obsolete item request.
Reinstate item #6972, HP Chromebook at Lower Elementary.
MTSS Handbook and Behavior Plan.
Professional Development Plan.
Instructional Management Plan.
EL Plan for the district.
Mrs. Juckes, Business Manager, to dispose of financial records per the rules of the Mississippi Retention of Records schedule.
Release student from the Chickasaw County School District/Houston, to attend the Pontotoc County School District for the 2021-2022 school year since mom works there.
Release student from the Chickasaw County School District/Houston, to attend the Calhoun County School District for the 2021-2022 school year.
District Athletic Handbook.
Accept the collaborative agreement between Chickasaw County School District and Millcreek of Pontotoc Schools.
Crisis Plans.
– Approved policy revisions for IHCA and JGAA.
– Held first reading of Policies:
BCBK – Executive Session
CI – Administrative Personnel Intern Program
DH – Bonded Employees and Board Members
GBA_E – Teacher Salary Scale
IDFA – Intramural/Interscholastic Athletics
IEBA – Dyslexia Policy
GBRIA – Family and Medical Leave Act
– Held first reading of a new policy, JQO – Foster Care Plan.
– Heard the superintendents report.
– Approved the board topics.
– Adjourned.